Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

University professor in critical condition

by Alexandra Bernard
12th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A respected Bond University professor remains in critical condition after almost drowning on Sunday morning.

Professor Christopher Del Mar, 69, was pulled face down from the surf at Miami and is in critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Paramedics were called at 5.43am Sunday when a member of the public rescued Prof Del Mar before alerting off-duty life savers who performed CPR.

Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.
Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.

Prof Del Mar is a professor of public health and centre for research in evidence-based practice in the faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.

He started at Bond in 2004 as the Dean of Health Sciences and Medicine until 2009 and was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research) from 2005-2010 and has been in his current position ever since.

Bond University Vice Chancellor and President Professor Tim Brailsford said the Bond community was in shock.

"Professor Del Mar's many friends and colleagues are struggling with the news of the accident. At this difficult time we send our best wishes to his loved ones."

More Stories

editors picks gold coast near drowning surf surf lifesaving

Top Stories

    Premier promises funds for local stadium

    premium_icon Premier promises funds for local stadium

    News Gladys Berejiklian was in town again today to make more multi-million dollar pre-election funding promises.

    Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    premium_icon Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    News Locals accused of supplying cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

    TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    premium_icon TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    News A TRUCK driver has died in a crash on the Mid North Coast.

    Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    premium_icon Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    News The local protest is part of a nation-wide 'forest uprising'.