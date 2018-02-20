Problem with pom poms. Adairs product recall

Look familiar? This item is on product recall.

HAVE you purchased an AK Decorative Canopy from Adairs?

Sold at Adairs stores from July 20 2017 to February 13, 2018, the decorative canopy with pom poms is the subject of a product safety recall.

What is the hazard? Risk of strangulation if string of pom poms becomes wrapped around a child's neck.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should immediately stop using the canopy and return it to an Adairs store or contact Customer Service on 1300 783 005 to obtain a refund or store credit.