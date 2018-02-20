Menu
Login
Look familiar? This item is on product recall.
Look familiar? This item is on product recall.
News

Problem with pom poms. Adairs product recall

Wendy Andrews
by
20th Feb 2018 2:58 PM

HAVE you purchased an AK Decorative Canopy from Adairs?

Sold at Adairs stores from July 20 2017 to February 13, 2018, the decorative canopy with pom poms is the subject of a product safety recall.

What is the hazard? Risk of strangulation if string of pom poms becomes wrapped around a child's neck.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should immediately stop using the canopy and return it to an Adairs store or contact Customer Service on 1300 783 005 to obtain a refund or store credit.

adairs coffs coast product recall
Coffs Coast Advocate
Krispy Kremes for Coffs Coast?

Krispy Kremes for Coffs Coast?

News Forget fridge magnets, it's doughnuts our family and friends want us to bring back after a trip to Sydney, Melbourne or Brissie.

Coffs MKR sisters draw in more than a million viewers

Coffs MKR sisters draw in more than a million viewers

News Coffs sisters push up MKR rating with leader board topping dishes

Coffs business fined more than $20,000 for false claims

Coffs business fined more than $20,000 for false claims

News Credit repair business penalised for false claims

From market garden to market leader

From market garden to market leader

Property New property development comes with a dose of history

Local Partners