Facebook selfies cost this woman a job

A PERTH employer has been left red-faced after making disparaging comments about a jobseeker's Facebook selfies in an accidental voicemail.

Michelle Lines from STS Health was caught out discussing Lily Rose-Wilson's appearance and tattoos in the recording obtained by Nine's A Current Affair.

Ms Rose-Wilson, who had been looking for work for months, applied for an admin job at the firm but said she never thought her social media profile could hurt her chances.

"The thing that really gets me is that she loved my resume, she really liked my resume, I could have been a possible candidate for that job until she saw my photos on Facebook," she told the program.

"I was obviously a clear applicant for that job yet she wasn't going to give me a chance, she wasn't going to call me in because of my looks, because of my tattoos and that's just not right … that really upset me."

In the recording, Ms Lines can be heard discussing Ms Rose-Wilson's Facebook photos with a male colleague.

"Not answering the phone now," Ms Lines says.

Picture: Facebook

Picture: Facebook

Picture: Facebook

Her colleague suggests she's "probably getting another tattoo", to which Ms Lines responds, "She's probably doing her fake tan."

The male asks, "Did you really like, Facebook stalk?", and Ms Lines says, "That's what you got to do, babe". "Yeah, well it's very thorough, good on you," he replies.

They then admit that if it were a male applicant, they wouldn't be checking out his photos. "Yeah, if it was recruiting a guy, a technician, nup," the man says.

Ms Lines replies, "Like here she is right, she looks really nice here. I said, like, we really liked the resume and then I looked at these and went aww. I don't like her anymore. She's taking selfies all the time."

Ms Rose-Wilson said she didn't think Ms Lines should lose her job but "I just want her to know how really it made me feel".

"Whether it came from her or anybody, it's pretty horrible to hear that, someone commenting on my looks the way that she did," she told the program.

Confronted by a reporter outside Aldi, Ms Lines apologised for her comments. "I did just want to say sorry to Lily if I did hurt your feelings and it certainly wasn't my intent and it was an immature moment for me in the office," she said.