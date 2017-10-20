27°
Sport

Prized curator role for Sandurski

GREEN THUMB: After five years of being the head curator at the MCG, proud Sawtell local David Sandurski is about to take charge at the Gabba.
GREEN THUMB: After five years of being the head curator at the MCG, proud Sawtell local David Sandurski is about to take charge at the Gabba.
Brad Greenshields
by

THE wickets and outfield at the Gabba are about to get a Sawtell flavour about them.

David Sandurski grew up in Sawtell and now he's about to take over from Kevin Mitchell Jr after the first Ashes Test as the head curator at the Gabba.

Having been the head curator at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the past five years and the ground manager at Brisbane's Allan Border Field before that, the former St John Paul College student is well qualified for the role.

A role Sandurski took his first steps toward almost 20 years ago when he did work experience at Bonville Golf Resort.

The 39 year-old said making the move to the Gabba will present its challenges but it's a move he's excited about.

"I'm going to have to get used to working with different soils and grass and climates again but I'm looking forward to it,” Sandurski said.

Another part of life he's looking forward to is returning to the area more often than he's been able to while working in Melbourne where he can visit his parents who still live in Sawtell.

"Now I'm in Brisbane I'll be able to get back home a bit more often,” he said.

Topics:  bonville golf resort david sandurski gabba mcg melbourne cricket ground sawtell sjpc st john paul college

Coffs Coast Advocate
Mix of rain and Oils puts off Regional Big Bash

Mix of rain and Oils puts off Regional Big Bash

Plan B Regional Big Bash which was fixtured to be played in Coffs Harbour this weekend has been postponed.

Black and white on the other side of the road

LOVE IS LOVE: Cardow & Partners staff and Nigel Downey from Sweet Bellingen cross a pedestrian crossing at Bellingen which has been given a splash of colour representing marriage equality.

Bellingen Shire Council outraged by splash of colour on main street

Fraud charges laid against accountant

Police arrested and charged a 64 year-old Coffs Harbour man.

Alleged to have diverted more than half a million dollars since 2003

Beachgoers be warned

Keep your eye out for bluebottles as offshore winds blow along the east coast.

It's that time of year again to keep an eye out for bluebottles.

Local Partners

Winds bring the waves with it

Darryn Quigley from Solitary Islands Surf School gives us the low down on latest in the surfing world and what we should expect from the surf next week.

Adventurer up against rough coastline and ships

HEADING HOME: Kiwi Grant Rawlinson has set off for New Zealand on row boat Simpson's Donkey.

Kiwi takes to the sea on last leg of epic home to home venture

Postecoglou opens up about his coaching future

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou says his focus is on his team's next two games.

Ange Postecoglou talks about his love for the job as Socceroos coach