Prized curator role for Sandurski

GREEN THUMB: After five years of being the head curator at the MCG, proud Sawtell local David Sandurski is about to take charge at the Gabba.

GREEN THUMB: After five years of being the head curator at the MCG, proud Sawtell local David Sandurski is about to take charge at the Gabba.

THE wickets and outfield at the Gabba are about to get a Sawtell flavour about them.

David Sandurski grew up in Sawtell and now he's about to take over from Kevin Mitchell Jr after the first Ashes Test as the head curator at the Gabba.

Having been the head curator at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the past five years and the ground manager at Brisbane's Allan Border Field before that, the former St John Paul College student is well qualified for the role.

A role Sandurski took his first steps toward almost 20 years ago when he did work experience at Bonville Golf Resort.

The 39 year-old said making the move to the Gabba will present its challenges but it's a move he's excited about.

"I'm going to have to get used to working with different soils and grass and climates again but I'm looking forward to it,” Sandurski said.

Another part of life he's looking forward to is returning to the area more often than he's been able to while working in Melbourne where he can visit his parents who still live in Sawtell.

"Now I'm in Brisbane I'll be able to get back home a bit more often,” he said.