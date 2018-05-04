Actress dishes on friendship with Meghan

THE impending royal nuptials haven't affected Meghan Markle's close friendships.

"She still texts a lot, which is great," the bride-to-be's close friend, Priyanka Chopra, revealed during an episode of US talk show Rachael Ray.

The Quantico star has confirmed she will attend Markle's wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19, while it's also believed she may actually be a bridesmaid.

"She really is a [normal girl]. She's such a girl's girl and I've known her for three years now," Chopra said. "I'm so happy for everything that's happened to her because I really feel like she's one of those female icons that I feel could be a strong idol for girls around the world, because she really cares about the world."

After meeting Markle, 36, at Elle's Women in Television event in 2016, the actresses forged a close bond over their mutual passions to better the planet. With Markle set to walk down the aisle in two weeks, Chopra, 35, recognises the significance her friend's marriage to Prince Harry, 33, will bring to the world.

"It's not just going to be life-changing for the two of them. I think it's life-changing for the world, that needs to see strong women as icons," Chopra said during a recent appearance on PeopleNow. "I feel like Meghan has the potential to be that. She's just a really real girl."

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.