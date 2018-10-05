The biggest losers in health fund changes

Six million health fund members could lose cover for hip and knee surgery.

UNDER radical health fund changes, more than 100,000 people needing surgery on bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles will be pushed back into the already overstretched public hospital system or have to pay more for cover.

Doctors are also warning thousands more who need spine surgery and pain management will also be forced on to public hospital waiting lists.

Under the government's changes, health funds will only have to cover these procedures in the highest-priced Gold policies.

Doctors are in revolt over the changes due to take effect in April.

They have also revealed they've had just two weeks to provide input into the complex reforms.

Currently more than half of all health fund members, over six million people, have medium and lower level health insurance and 77 per cent of them are covered for hip and knee replacements.

Under the changes health fund policies will be categorised into four levels of cover - Gold, Silver, Bronze and Basic.

Hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery, spinal fusion, dialysis, pregnancy and birth, IVF, weight loss surgery and insulin pumps will only have to be offered under Gold policies.

This could potentially leave six million health fund members worse off.

Dr Rachel David,CEO of Private Healthcare Australia, says the reforms are not being driven by health funds.

Private Healthcare Australia chief Dr Rachel David says health funds do not agree the changes will force people onto public hospital waiting lists.

However, she says some people may have to pay more for their health cover under the reforms while others may pay less.

The reforms are not being driven by health funds but were an initiative of the federal government, she said.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Greg Hunt said the changes will provide transparency for consumers regarding exactly what is covered in a policy and what is not in.

If insurers already provide additional coverage in low and mid-level products, the new categories do not force insurers to reduce that coverage, his spokeswoman said.

Previously Mr Hunt has pledged "the reforms will not increase costs. Any claims to the contrary are false".

And he says modelling shows the reforms will actually "drive down premiums by 0.3 per cent."

BUPA has already slashed cover for 700,000 of its members.

Already health fund BUPA has acted to remove cover for hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery and other procedures from 700,000 or one in three of its members who had minimum benefit policies in anticipation of the changes.

Health fund members were given two months to switch to more expensive levels of cover that added up to $2000 a year to their premiums if they wanted to maintain cover for these procedures.

If they did not switch in time they faced a 12-month wait before they are covered for the procedures when they do upgrade.

Doctors claim they weren’t consulted on the reforms. d.

The Australian Orthopaedic Association says over 100,000 Australian orthopaedic patients every year could be worse off under the changes and "it will increase pressure on the already over-burdened public health system".

"Patients who think they have cover for their spine under their Silver cover, will discover that they have to choose between paying for the surgery themselves, upgrading to Gold cover and waiting 12 months for their surgery, or joining the queue on the public hospital waiting list," Spine Society of Australia (SSA) President Dr Michael Johnson said.

Acting opposition health spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek said: "It's for the Liberals to explain why they say no one will be worse off under their private health insurance changes, when surgeons are saying patients will be out of pocket."