Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Prisoner punished with more charges and isolation

Annie Perets
by
25th Sep 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALTERCATION inside the Maryborough Correction Centre began with prisoners trying to climb an exercise cage to retrieve an "unknown object" from the roof.  

For Jordan Francis Snell, it ended with him being relocated to Woodford Correctional Centre and being placed into maximum security.  

This was after he verbally abused a female employee when he was told to return to his cell, and then threatened to smash a CD player on April 2.   

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of assault.  

The court heard that Snell was tackled by prison guards after he randomly walked out of his cell after its door unexpectedly opened, also as part of the series of events on April 2.  

The father-of-two was sentenced to four months in jail for the incidents, immediately eligible for parole.   

His full time release date for the other convictions he is serving time behind bars for is scheduled for next year.   

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fresh new look for local supermarket

    Fresh new look for local supermarket

    News Coffs Harbour supermarket facelift to create 25 new local jobs.

    • 5th Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    Made Deadly on the Coffs Coast

    Made Deadly on the Coffs Coast

    Community Saltwater Freshwater Festival looks to unearth Aboriginal talent.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    High speed train project may cost $100bn

    premium_icon High speed train project may cost $100bn

    News A high speed rail project could cost $100 billion.

    Local Partners