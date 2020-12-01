Prisoner makes rope from clothing to escape

A police incident is in progress at the Adelaide Remand centre. Picture: Brenton Edwards

A police incident is in progress at the Adelaide Remand centre. Picture: Brenton Edwards

A prisoner has escaped the Adelaide Remand Centre in Currie St in the city.

Police media confirmed Jason Burdon, 33, escaped from the centre this morning and is still on the loose.

Police were alerted to the incident just after 10.20am on Tuesday, after Burdon escaped from the kitchen area.

Burdon, of Humpty Doo in the Northern Territory, escaped at about 9.55am.

Burdon is facing charges of illegally possessing ammunition and a firearm without identifying marks on November 2 at Mawson Lakes.

Police are also alleging that he breached a bail agreement he entered into in August by that offending.

Burdon is also charged with three counts of serious criminal trespass in a place of residence, five counts of dishonestly taking property, deceiving another to benefit himself, driving a motor vehicle without consent, dishonestly dealing with property and a further two counts of breaching bail.

Those offences are alleged to have occurred in Newton on September 26.

It is those offences on which he is believed to have been refused bail and remanded in custody.

A Department of Correctional Services spokeswoman said the remand centre was "secure" and all other prisoners had been accounted for.

DCS is assisting police.

Jason Burdon.

A police dog searches for Burdon. Picture: Brenton Edwards



Police are swarming at the site and our photographer captured an image of a rope - made from items of clothing tied together - hanging from a window.

It appears the metal louvres have been bent apart on the window.

A police incident is in progress at the Adelaide Remand Centre. Picture: Brenton Edwards

A police incident is in progress at the Adelaide Remand Centre. Picture: Brenton Edwards



Police dogs are also searching the surrounding streets.

Burdon is described as about 165cm tall, with a medium build and light brown hair.

He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, navy blue shorts, dark socks and work boots at the time of his escape.

The Adelaide Remand Centre is a maximum-security prison facility used to hold prisoners on remand pending trial.

MORE TO COME

A police incident is in progress at the Adelaide Remand Centre. Picture: Brenton Edwards

A police incident is in progress at the Adelaide Remand Centre. Picture: Brenton Edwards



Originally published as Prisoner escapes the Remand Centre