Prisoner found dead in cell at Arthur Gorrie jail

The prisoner was found dead in a dual occupancy cell. Picture: Dan Peled

An inmate has died at the state's remand centre Arthur Gorrie jail overnight, with police investigating the circumstances of his death.

The Courier-Mail has confirmed the inmate died overnight in a dual occupancy cell.

It's understood the prisoner, aged 26, was on remand for assault charges.

"The 26-year-old man was located in a dual occupancy cell at 2.55am," a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said.

Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner in Arthur Gorrie jail overnight.



"Custodial Correctional Officers immediately commenced CPR on the man and QAS was called but the man was unable to be revived and he was pronounced deceased."

The Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit is investigating the death and will assist in preparing a report for the coroner, the spokesman said.

"Our condolences go out to the man's family and friends," he said.

"Support is being offered to the responding officers and their colleagues at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre."

Queensland Corrective Services was forced to lock down the state's jails in August after officers who were at the QCS training academy tested positive.

Two Arthur Gorrie officers who were at the training academy later worked shifts at the jail.

As a result of the positive cases, Arthur Gorrie was subject to the harshest lockdown with prisoners confined to their cells for most of the day.

After the lockdown prisoners trashed cells and units and lit fires.

A damage bill for the riot is still unknown.

Last week, in a separate incident, three officers were assaulted at the jail.

A prisoner was being escorted by officers but became "non-compliant" and was restrained.

He threw punches at officers who were assessed by medical staff and continued their shifts.

The prisoner was taken to the detention unit.

Arthur Gorrie jail went from private to public operation earlier this year.



Originally published as Prisoner found dead in cell at Arthur Gorrie jail