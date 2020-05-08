Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Prisoner dead after incident at correctional precinct

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
8th May 2020 5:53 PM

A PRISONER has died after an incident at the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics were called to the Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.45pm on Friday after a 32-year-old man was found injured.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

NT Police is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The NT Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokeswoman declined to comment as the matter was a police investigation.

More Stories

correctional centre editors picks prison deaths prisons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

        premium_icon REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

        News Construction on ‘community-led’ project could begin as soon as five years.

        PM announces three-step plan to lift lockdown by July

        PM announces three-step plan to lift lockdown by July

        News States to have last word on easing restrictions

        Heavily armed tactical police involved in operation

        premium_icon Heavily armed tactical police involved in operation

        Crime VIDEO: Police operation part of an ongoing investigation

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.