Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The prisoner was housed in Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wolston.
The prisoner was housed in Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wolston.
Crime

Prison guards doused in mystery liquid while helping inmate

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
8th Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Corrective Services confirmed two Custodial Correctional Officers were treated at hospital for possible exposure to bodily fluids following an incident at Brisbane Correctional Centre.

Two officers were attempting to assist a prisoner who was self-harming earlier this week when he threw a cup of unidentified liquid at them and it hit their torsos and faces.

The prisoner was restrained. The officers were treated at the centre, and later received treatment at the hospital as a precaution.

The two female officers, are continuing to receive treatment and testing and are being supported by management.

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Intelligence Unit (CSIU), and the prisoner may face additional criminal charges and further prison time.

He may also be subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges and potential placement in a Maximum Security Unit as a result of the incident.

"Unfortunately from time to time our officers are required to put themselves in harm's way to ensure the safety and security of the community," a QCS spokesman said.

"We are thankful for their commitment, and for the important role they play in making Queensland safer for all of us.

"When an officer is injured on duty, QCS is committed to supporting the officer and their family while they recover."

brisbane corretional centre queensland corrective services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        premium_icon Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        News After being told their water sell-off deal to Costa Berries was illegal, Coffs Harbour City Council is pressing on with the plan.

        Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        premium_icon Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        News Greg Mullins has spoken at a local bush fire resilience forum.

        ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        premium_icon ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        News The MP is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be more than...

        On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        premium_icon On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        News Council has been told the sale of water to Costa Berries is illegal.