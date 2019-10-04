What was this prison drug smuggler’s big mistake?

Troylene Hill, 23, was caught smuggling drugs into Woodford Correction Centre for her brother.

A WOMAN has been busted smuggling $12,000 of drugs into a prison for her big brother.

Troylene June Hill, 23, was caught attempting to smuggle 40 strips of buprenorphine into Woodford Correctional Centre in a white balloon that had been tucked into her waistband.

Prosecutor Geoffrey Wong told the court Hill was intercepted at the jail on August 31 last year after authorities had heard Hill's brother, who was in jail at the time, asking her to smuggle the drugs during a monitored phone call.

Hill appeared at Brisbane District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to one charge of aggravated supply of drugs within a correctional facility.

The court heard Troylene Hill was close with her older brother.

The drugs had a prison value of up to $12,000.

Hill's defence barrister Vanessa Martinovic told the court her client had a close relationship with her brother and had felt "compelled" to deliver him the package.

Ms Martinovic said while Hill had not thought through the consequences at the time, she had since accepted full responsibility for her actions.

Judge John Coker said he found it "staggering" that people still discussed illegal activities on monitored telephone calls.

"I find it staggering that people conduct telephone discussions with a prison where the telephone calls commence with an indication given to the effect given that the telephone call is monitored and recorded," he said.

In sentencing, Judge Coker weighed up that Hill had entered an early guilty plea, was still young and felt "remorse and regret" for her actions.

"When your brother asked you to bring a package into jail, you just really didn't think," he said.

"(But) it's clear that you accept responsibility."

Hill was sentenced to 12 months' probation.

A conviction was recorded. - NewsRegional