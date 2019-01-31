Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Disturbing footage has emerged of a principal dragging a boy across the floor at Manor Lakes College.
Disturbing footage has emerged of a principal dragging a boy across the floor at Manor Lakes College.
Education

Shocking video of principal dragging schoolboy

by Brittany Goldsmith
31st Jan 2019 8:36 PM

 

DISTURBING footage has emerged of a school principal dragging a young boy across the floor at a college in Melbourne's west.

The video, taken on a mobile phone, shows Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner dragging a student by the arm across school grounds.

Mr. Warner has since been stood down pending investigation as Education Minister James Merlino ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Disturbing footage showed a boy being dragged across the floor.
Disturbing footage showed a boy being dragged across the floor.


"As the Minister for Education and as a parent, this footage is appalling and concerning," he said.

"Let me be very clear, I will not tolerate this kind of completely unacceptable behaviour in our schools."

"There will be an independent investigation into the staff member's conduct, and he has been immediately stood down while this investigation takes place."

The footage, believed to have been taken in recent days, has shocked local parents and fellow

students at the state school prep to Year 12 school.

Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner has been stood down.
Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner has been stood down.
editors picks education melbourne

Top Stories

    Firefighters work to contain bushfires on mid north coast

    premium_icon Firefighters work to contain bushfires on mid north coast

    News A high fire danger rating is currently in place.

    Candidates share their tunnel visions with residents

    Candidates share their tunnel visions with residents

    News Tunnels a definite and a minimum of 80m, 350m and 450m in length

    Have you seen this man?

    Have you seen this man?

    News Police on search for wanted man.

    Shark or dolphin? Drones determine the odds

    premium_icon Shark or dolphin? Drones determine the odds

    News Southern Cross University study on two years of beach drone footage