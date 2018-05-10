Principal forced to stop 'birthday spankings'

When your birthday falls on a school day as a child, most kids can expect well wishes from their peers, a card or two and maybe even a birthday cake. But not for the students of Alvord Elementary School in Texas, who have been on the receiving end of 'birthday spankings' for the past eight years.

Dan Haggerty of CBS11 tweeted a letter sent home by the school's principal asking if 'Birthday Spankings' are OK:

Birthday Spankings at an Elementary School... Okay, or No way? pic.twitter.com/fmn2jMhaln — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyCBS11) May 8, 2018

What are 'birthday spankings'?

Despite how they may sound, birthday spankings aren't actual beatings, but are just gentle taps - one for each year of their age.

The letter explained that on the morning of a child's birthday, they are called to the principal's office where they are given a choice whether to receive those gentle taps or a high five or a hug.

The letter said, "Please know that any student that has requested not to receive birthday spankings in the past has had the option of asking for a hug or high five ... I've only had 5 or less students request something other than the birthday swat.

The letter clarified that "all parties are in the main office in front of the camera" for birthday spankings, and "there are always other adults in the office celebrating with us all".

Parent Heather Redder told CBS11 that she has been in the office for multiple birthday spankings: "It's literally like little love taps," she said.

Birthday spankings no more

A follow-up tweet from Dan Haggerty reported that the Principal had chosen to end the tradition of birthday spankings on her own accord following two complaints from people within their community.

No more Birthday Spanking at Alvord ISD. Here’s the Superintendent’s explanation. pic.twitter.com/efn5BeaLNw — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyCBS11) May 8, 2018

Alvord Elementary School will continue to celebrate students' birthdays with a less controversial hug or high five, but is it really such a big deal?

Haggerty pointed out that the response on the internet was very different to that within Alvord's small town community.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.