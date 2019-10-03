Principal applauds Greta’s integrity and courage

THE Principal of Coffs Harbour’s Bishop Druitt College has been applauded for his clear stance on climate change.

In a widely shared Facebook post, principal Nick Johnstone also praised Greta Thunberg for her integrity, courage and sense of social justice.

“It should also be noted that these three values are part of our set of college values,” he posted.

It comes in stark contrast to the views of Rodney Lynn, the principal of Coffs Harbour’s Christian Community College, outlined on the front page of the school’s newsletter just prior to the school holidays.

Mr Lynn has made headlines across the globe describing Greta as a little girl with mental problems and her climate message as “doomsday waffle”.

Greta Thunberg (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)

While not directly referring to Mr Lynn’s comments, Mr Johnstone acknowledged the growing controversy as the inspiration behind his post.

“There has been much written about climate change in the media in recent days and therefore it was important that the Bishop Druitt College position is added to the conversation,” he wrote.

He spoke of his background in science and theology and the natural crossover between the two.

“As it currently stands, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change notes the world is likely to warm by 1.5°C at its current rate by 2030 or soon after,” he wrote.

The resulting increase in heatwaves, drought and floods is not a “pleasant outcome” he admits but one that should be considered by students.

Climate rally at Rotary Park last month.

He outlined measures the college is taking to care for the planet including installing a 98kW solar system on the roof of the Branson Centre.

“Why is Bishop Druitt College taking action in a practical way? The college sees the ethical and moral imperative that the current generation has in forming part of the ecological solution. “From a theological perspective, as an Anglican school, we also have a responsibility to care for each other and for the earth.”

Mr Johnstone went on to thank Greta and students across the world for taking a stance on the issue.

“We need a little controversy to create the environment for change and Greta has opened the discussion to the general public.”