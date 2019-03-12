Princess the playful cat
ARE you looking for a fun and loving new addition to your family?
Princess is a domestic short hair cat who is almost four years old.
She loves to play with toys which gives her exercise.
Her new owner will need to keep her on a diet for a while until her exercise routine catches up with the extra layers her eating habit has created.
While she enjoys hanging out with people, she's not a great lap sitter, preferring to sit next to you for pats.
Princess is after an owner who is independent.
Animal ID: 440849.
Visit adoptapet.com.au