Princess the playful cat

Princess is pet of the week. Contributed

ARE you looking for a fun and loving new addition to your family?

Princess is a domestic short hair cat who is almost four years old.

She loves to play with toys which gives her exercise.

Her new owner will need to keep her on a diet for a while until her exercise routine catches up with the extra layers her eating habit has created.

While she enjoys hanging out with people, she's not a great lap sitter, preferring to sit next to you for pats.

Princess is after an owner who is independent.

Animal ID: 440849.

Visit adoptapet.com.au