British MP wants Harry as diplomat

THERESA May should make Prince Harry ambassador to the US in a bid to boost Britain's image, a top MP has said.

Rising star Tom Tugendhat suggested sending the royal to Washington DC as part of a post-Brexit diplomatic push.

He told The Sun Harry could be ideal for the job because his wife Meghan is American and he served with US troops in Afghanistan.

Mr Tugendhat made the suggestion in an interview with the Atlantic magazine where he also called for the Government to create a super-department overseeing all foreign affairs.

Asked if his call was sincere, the MP admitted the prince would probably prefer to stay out of politics.

But he told The Sun: "I'm serious about using him better, and the US is an example of where that could happen.

Prince Harry with his mother-in-law Doria Ragland. Picture: Getty

"We could use someone like Harry, in somewhere like the US, to say - the UK is back.

"Having somebody who could really cut through would be one hell of an asset.

"He does have an American wife, and he served alongside US forces. The idea of representing his country is something he's done a lot."

Mr Tugendhat, who chairs the Commons' powerful foreign affairs select committee, also suggested the job of ambassador to China could go to David Cameron.

He added: "The idea is that these aren't quiet positions any more."

The MP insisted Britain needs to boost ambassadors' public profile so that the rest of the world knows the UK is back as a global player.

He said football stars and artists could also be signed up as diplomats - as long as they had an experienced deputy who could do most of the technical work.

Mr Tugendhat has urged the PM to use Brexit as an opportunity to look outwards instead of becoming more closed to the world.

This article was originally published in The Sunand has been reproduced here with permission.