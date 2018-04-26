‘Strong name’ for newest prince

Meghan Markle, the US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London. Pictured AFP POOL / TOBY MELVILLE Dawn Service at Gallipoli 2018

Meghan Markle, the US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London. Pictured AFP POOL / TOBY MELVILLE Dawn Service at Gallipoli 2018

PRINCE William has paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand war dead at an Anzac day ceremony in London just two days after the birth of his son.

The Duke of Cambridge appeared with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a Westminster Abbey commomorative service and dropped the biggest hint yet about the name of his third child.

Speaking to guests, the Duke could be heard saying the new royal baby has a "strong name" and that Kate and the new prince were "very well" and "in good form, luckily".

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good news," he said.

The Duke met with Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, and the Dean of Westminster, who joked about the eagerly anticipated name, saying: "Jerry would like it to be Jerry."

Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer also suggested Alexander, to which William said cryptically: "Funny you should say that....It's a good name," The Sun reports.

The name of the new royal baby has not been announced but is expected to be made public in the coming days.

Alexander is one of the bookies favourites, although not as strong as Albert and Arthur, which are favoured by punters. It's also one of Prince George's middle names, as he is called George Alexander Louis. Prince William's full name is William Arthur Philip Louis.

The father of three has said older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte are "very happy ... delighted" with the new arrival.

Prince William and new uncle Prince Harry attended a Westminster Anzac service. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP.

The Duke was asked about his new son and said he had a “strong name.” Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth.

Prince William and Kate at the Lindo Wing on Monday with the new prince. Picture: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures.

Earlier, Prince Harry laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the queen and attended a dawn service with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry laid a handwritten note with a wreath of red roses saying: "For all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of our freedom. Thank you. Harry".

The Prince served 10 years in the army and will have the armed forces in representation at his upcoming wedding.

Britain's Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London. Picture: AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE

Meghan Markle did a traditional hongi with a Maori leader. Picture; AFP PHOTO / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE

A note signed by Britain's Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle is pictured following an Anzac Day dawn service. Picture: AFP PHOTO / POOL / Tolga AKMEN

Meghan Markle is not yet officially a member of the royal family, but has recently attended a number of events in preparation for the May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle.

The US actress was welcomed by Te Ataraiti Waretini from Ngati Ranana - the London Maori Club - with a traditional hongi, the soft pressing of noses and the sharing of each other's breath.

Waretini said about Meghan: "She was amazing. I'm not sure if it's her first time at a Maori ceremony but she did very very well.

"It was really lovely to meet her and share the breath of life and share our culture with her and Harry."

Prince Harry served in the armed forces for 10 years. Picture: Tolga Akmen/Pool Photo via AP.

Meghan Markle has been present at a number of official events in the lead up to her May wedding. Picture: Tolga Akmen/Pool Photo via AP.

Anzac Day has been commemorated in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets.

