Charlotte’s cute wave steals hearts

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at the Lindo Wing after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby girl at St Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) EXPLAINER: Royal baby number three

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at the Lindo Wing after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby girl at St Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) EXPLAINER: Royal baby number three

PRINCE George and Princess Charlotte appeared at the Lindo wing to meet their baby brother as the Cambridges upheld an adorable royal tradition.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy at 11am UK time, with her husband Prince William by her side.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, left the London hospital just after 4pm local time, smiling and saying, "Back in a minute."

He returned around an hour later with his two older children, who both dressed up for the occasion.

Princess Charlotte, 2, stole hearts as she smiled and waved to cameras, wearing a pale blue dress with navy cardigan, buckled black shoes and white ankle socks.

Prince George, 4, also looked sweet, but more serious in a blue shirt, navy V-neck jumper with red trimming and shorts.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrived at St Mary’s Hospital with their father Prince William to visit their new younger brother. Picture: AFP Photo / Ben Stansall

The two children entered the hospital holding the hands of their beaming father.

In 2015, William brought Prince George to the hospital to meet his new sister, Princess Charlotte, when she was born in May.

The 21-month-old was dressed in blue and gave his own nervous wave to crowds waiting outside the hospital in a moment that delighted royal watchers around the world.

GUYS. CAN WE PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT FOR THIS?!?! 😭💗 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/n1TyQYZL36 — Kate Middleton Fans (@RoyallyKate) 23 April 2018

The young prince followed in the footsteps of his father who had made the same trip with his nanny 30 years earlier to meet his new brother, Prince Harry, on September 16, 1984.

UK media at the time reported how Prince William, dressed in red shorts, a white shirt with red embroidery, white ankle socks and traditional leather bar shoes, ran down the corridor into Dianaâ€™s arms as she called his name.

He was said to be "very, very excited about seeing his new brother" and held his hand as he lay in the cot before being taken home by his nanny.

Prince George waved at the crowds. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

A young Prince William did the same thing to meet Prince Harry more than 30 years earlier.

This introduction could prove more difficult however, given there are two royal children to manage.

Following both of her births so far, the Duchess of Cambridge has stood on the steps outside the wing showing off the new baby to the worldâ€™s press gathered across the road.

She entered the hospital on Monday, 23 April just before 9am in the â€œearly stagesâ€? of labour.

The birth comes at a time when the royal family is riding a wave of popularity following the Queen's 92nd birthday and the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Charlotte, 2, smiled and waved to the cameras, while Prince George looked more pensive. Picture: AFP Photo / Ben Stansall

The Duke of Cambridge beamed as he led his two eldest children into the Lindo wing to see their new little brother, in accordance with royal tradition. Picture: AFP Photo / Daniel Leal-Olivas

The kids have now returned to Kensington Palace, with new parents Kate and William expected to join them this evening local time. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images