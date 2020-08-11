Prince Andrew dragged deeper into Epstein child sex scandal

Prince Andrew has always denied any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal behaviour. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Andrew has been dragged further into the Jeffrey Epstein child sex scandal, with a woman claiming the royal has "crucial information" that could help bring justice.

Kiki Doe, one of Epstein's accusers, alleges in the new four-part documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, that "Prince Andrew, of the royal family, had a very close relationship to Epstein".

"And he knows some crucial information to help bring other people down - people that need to face justice," she claimed

Doe, who says she was abused by Epstein in 2004, has alleged she was persistently "groomed" by another woman when she was 19.

While she had never met Ghislaine Maxwell, the paedophile financier's alleged "madam", Doe claimed she was recruited while working at a New York diner as a teenager.

"I was recruited by another woman who I am not sure I should identify, so I won't say, but there have been recent stories on this recruiter who has been left out of a lot of the headlines in the past," Doe told UK media.

"There's more attention surrounding her now than there was before."

The new documentary comes a year after the disgraced financier and registered sex offender's death in a US jail.

The Duke of York has always denied any knowledge of his former friend's criminal behaviour.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Getty Images

It has also emerged that Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein's who was arrested in early July, allegedly stalked high-end art galleries to find vulnerable girls for the paedophile financier.

Maxwell has denied wrongdoing and is fighting charges laid against her in the US.

The disgraced British socialite would allegedly trawl swanky events in the UK and the US to find so-called 'gallerinas' to hook up with Epstein.

"She would go to every art gallery opening and was a familiar presence at auctions and parties at Christie's and Sotheby's," according to the Mail Online.

"The art world is full of pretty young girls and many of them are young and broke.

"You'd see her everywhere, often with beautiful blonde girls in tow."

MAXWELL WANTED TO 'RECRUIT' PARIS HILTON

It has also been alleged that Maxwell wanted to recruit Paris Hilton for Epstein upon seeing her for the first time.

Former friend Christopher Mason claimed she allegedly stopped in her tracks and said "oh my God" when she saw Hilton, then 19 years old, at a party in the early 2000s, reports The Sun.

Maxwell saw the young socialite at a party and was stunned by her good looks, prompting her to tell a friend Hilton would be "perfect for Jeffrey," according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Mason recalled the moment in the docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

"A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said, ''Oh my god, who is that?'' and was looking at this pretty, younger teenage girl," he said.

"She said: 'Do you know her?'

"My friend said: 'Yeah, she's called Paris Hilton,' and Ghislaine said: 'Ohhhh she'd be perfect for Jeffrey. Can you introduce us?'"

Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly thought Paris Hilton would be “perfect” for Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty Images

The British journalist, who has known Maxwell since the 1980s, didn't give a date for the encounter.

But it appears to have taken place around the year 2000, when Hilton was signed to Donald Trump's Modelling agency, T Management, reports The Sun.

The documentary features a photo of Hilton and Mr Trump chatting at the Anand Jon Fashion show in New York on September 18, 2000.

Maxwell, wearing sunglasses and a broad grin, can be seen standing to the left of Hilton.

In the documentary, Mason said people were "puzzled" by Maxwell and Epstein's relationship.

The pair met in the early 1990s when she moved to New York City following the death of her father and the two dated shortly after.

"The rumours were Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey," Mason said.

"At the time it seemed a bit naughty."

It's unclear if Maxwell actually attempted to set up a date between Hilton and the paedophile financier.

Hilton has yet to comment on the claims.