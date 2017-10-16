Prime Sawtell position

23°
NSW REAL ESTATE SELLING AGENT GRANT LARSEN'S Property Pick of the Week is this Sawtell home in prime position.

Grant, tell us about this home:

It's a lovely two-bedroom apartment with spacious kitchen and living areas and only 200m to Sawtell Beach, 270m to Sawtell Bowling Club and Sawtell Village with cafes, shops, hotel and the RSL Club.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

A decent living area which opens onto a great terrace deck, so you can sit outside with family and friends and enjoy the sea views.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This property should appeal to a wide range of buyers and in particular, anyone who values a lifestyle close to the beach and only a short walk to all the amenities that Sawtell Village has to offer.

SAWTELL

2/21 Boronia Street Sawtell

2 bed, 1+ bath, 1 car

PRICE: Auction on site, 2.30pm Saturday November 11.

INSPECT: Saturday 1.30-2pm

CONTACT: Grant Larsen, NSW Real Estate, 0417 263 656, glarsen@nswrealestate.com.au

