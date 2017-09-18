The Prime Minister to visit the Coffs Coast today

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is scheduled to visit the Mid North Coast today.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull is scheduled to visit the Coffs Coast today.

Mr Turnbull will attend a media opportunity in Coffs Harbour later this morning with Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

It is understood the Prime Minister will start the day with a visit to Kempsey where he will make an announcement on the Pacific Highway prior to travelling on to Coffs Harbour.

More details on the Prime Minister's visit to Coffs Harbour will follow throughout the day.