25°
News

The Prime Minister to visit the Coffs Coast today

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is scheduled to visit the Mid North Coast today.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is scheduled to visit the Mid North Coast today.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull is scheduled to visit the Coffs Coast today.

Mr Turnbull will attend a media opportunity in Coffs Harbour later this morning with Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

It is understood the Prime Minister will start the day with a visit to Kempsey where he will make an announcement on the Pacific Highway prior to travelling on to Coffs Harbour.

More details on the Prime Minister's visit to Coffs Harbour will follow throughout the day. 

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Contributed

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour luke hartsuyker member for cowper prime minister malcolm turnbull

Coffs Coast Advocate
Father's call to approve daughter's wedding

Father's call to approve daughter's wedding

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Famous grand final boots going for the right Price

Parramatta legend Ray Price is donating his boots from the 1986 grand final win over Canterbury to the Sawtell Panthers to auction off at the club's upcoming presentation night.

Great of the game gifts piece of rugby league history to local club

How dry spell could be making us sick

Bacteria Generic.

Public health warnings are being circulated as a dry spell continues

Supporting locals affected by cancer

Her father's battle with cancer inspired Coffs Harbour's Jennifer Simpson to volunteer and help other locals braving a cancer battle.

Touched by cancer Coffs resident volunteers to help other patients.

Local Partners