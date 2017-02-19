Prime Minister, Cowper seeks the answers

CHANGE isn't made in Canberra it has always come from Australians first.

This should be the swearing in clause those in parliament that members of the house must never forget.

If you truly listen to your election, you will always know the issues that matter most to the public.

Yes this may sound like playschool type political advice, but this is the type of dumbed down wisdom that has been shared with the public for far too long.

Sure the actions to address in policy will always be much more complicated, as is the nature of politics, but the public service of representing people starts with listening, effecting compromise and negotiation and than delivering answers.

Local Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker did just that on Facebook asking the Cowper electorate what issues he should raise with the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for answers.

The questions I'm sure represented a microcosm of the uncertain or adverse issues that Australians feel passionately about and are looking to government to deliver clarification and direction on.

So what was Malcolm Turnbull asked by the local member, the question that politicians are not listening to the common man. Great question and more of a shared observation globally its seems.

"We are determined to ensure that we relieve the pressure on the cost of living for you."

Great news, but it took just you PM just 18 seconds to refer to the Labor party in your response.

Tony Burke shared a great post showing the Coalition leadership saying the word Labor 50-odd times during an hour of question time lats week.

Sure the public appreciates a gracious victor, but the election was last year, and Aussies don't like others looking over the fence, see what happens if you don't mention them.

Then please shuffle all those important cabinet meetings, ministerial briefings, international calls, pressing briefings on international matters of concern and important issues in Wentworth and get your savvy social media team to address the matters at hand on Facebook.

In the big scheme they might not matter much to the national business, but the definition of great leaders is making time for the people.