Prime Jetty property hits the market

One of the region’s favourite youth hostels could close its doors after YHA Australia put its Coffs Harbour property on the market.

Located in Collingwood St, just a few minutes walk from the jetty precinct, the piece of prime real estate featuring 25 rooms and 92 beds will go to the highest bidder in a expressions of interest campaign being led by CRBE Hotels.

The site has a mix of shared dorms and private rooms in addition to a two-bedroom manager’s residence, parking and recreational facilities, including a swimming pool.

The YHA has been operating with reduced capacity since the coronavirus pandemic began, offering limited accommodation with exclusive use rooms.

﻿“Coffs Harbour has weathered the pandemic better than most, with a mix of demand drivers including tourism and agriculture,” CRBE’s Raymond Tran said.

Mr Tran and his colleague Hayley Manvell at CRBE are handling the sale, with the real estate firm being no stranger to selling top-notch properties for the Australian arm of the international association.

In June CRBE helped sell Glebe YHA for $7.7 million and their Perth City property, a heritage listed art-deco building constructed in the 1940s, is also up for sale.

The sales have come about following a review of the YHA freehold property portfolio and the money raised will be reinvested back into the YHA network.

According to YHA’s 2019 annual report the company was holding more than $240 million in freehold and leasehold properties.

“There is the flexibility to either acquire the asset with vacant possession or retain the YHA branding under an affiliate franchise agreement,” Ms Manvell said.

“Alternatively, the site has a favourable zoning, which allows for a variety of alternate uses, including residential, commercial, hotel accommodation, and seniors housing, subject to the relevant planning approvals.”

The YHA Coffs Harbour is being offered for sale via an expressions of interest campaign closing March 18, unless sold prior.