Priest denies child rape claims as 'inconceivable'

A SYDNEY priest has rejected allegations that two Rockhampton priests raped and sexually abused Aboriginal children.

Fathers Mick Hayes and Grove Johnson were named in the tell-all memoir of leading Aboriginal academic and former senior policy director in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Tjanara Goreng Goreng, who grew up in Longreach until moving to Rockhampton to boarding school at The Range Convent.

Her book, A Long Way From No Go, is released tomorrow and tells of horrific abuses she was subjected to, between the ages of five and 18, at the hands of Fr Hayes, Fr Johnson and Fr Leo Wright who she later helped to put behind bars.

Fr Frank Brennan is CEO of Catholic Social Services Australia but yesterday said he was speaking as a relative of Grove Johnson and life-long friend of Mick Hayes.

He says it's "inconceivable" the men could have done what they are accused of and the "belated, inconsistent" claims against them should not go uncontested.

Father Mick Hayes was heralded for his tireless work in social justice for Indigenous people but has now been accused for a second time of child sexual assault.

"Frs Hayes and Johnson are heroes of mine. Fr Johnson was a relative," he said.

"Both men are dead...when they were alive, Ms Goreng Goreng published no such claims against them.

"Even dead Catholic priests deserve their reputation."

Fr Brennan would not comment on allegations against Fr Hayes in the Rockhampton hearings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse.

Although he acknowledges Wright's crimes, he refuses to believe any validity to complaints against Frs Hayes and Johnson.

"No doubt, Fr Wright's criminal actions caused great harm to Ms Goreng Goreng," he said.

"As a priest and fellow citizen, I feel shame and hurt at what (she) suffered at the hands of Fr Wright.

"Neither (Rockhampton's) Bishop Heenan nor Bishop McCarthy heard any complaint from any bishop in NSW or Queensland about Frs Hayes and Johnson.

"Why didn't she tell the bishops about these rapes back then? And why...did she state that the abuse 'happened to me when I was 13 to 18' years old?"

Tjanara Goreng Goreng, then called Pamela Williams, with her older sister in 1965, the year after she says she was first raped by a Catholic priest.

But in 1998, Tjanara Goreng Goreng had requested a meeting in Brisbane with Bishop Brian Heenan where she told him she had been abused by priests other than Wright.

"He told me not to tell him names, but to go to the police. I said I was going to, but I wanted to tell him first," she said.

It was 2015 before she made a complaint to Rockhampton detectives.

According to Fr Brennan, that was brought to Fr Johnson's attention in August 2016 and he was interviewed by police in July the following year.

"The investigating officer informed Fr Johnson's lawyer (July 2017) the investigation was finished, no charges would be laid, and the police file would be closed," he said.

Grove Johnson's defence was that he had never been to Longreach in his life.

But Ms Goreng Goreng says, although she was only five-years-old, she has both Longreach and Rockhampton in her memory.

"I know he told police he had never been to Longreach, but it's easy to say that," she said.

"They can say what they want, but when you know what you know..."

Queensland Police told The Morning Bulletin Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit had investigated historic sex offence allegations against Fr Grove Johnson and Fr Michael Hayes.

"Father Hayes was deceased at the time complaints were made," the spokesman said.

"Father Grove Johnson died prior to any QPS actions being taken against him."

The Morning Bulletin has attempted to contact Fr Brian Heenan.

Read more in The Weekend Bulletin tomorrow and online.