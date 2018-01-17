Pride of Coffs: Lions club calls it a day

RECOGNITION: Coffs Harbour Lions Club members Sandra Seyner, Don Marker, Coralie Falconer and Rosalie Skinner have done wonders keeping the Coffs Harbour Lions Club running in recent years.

AFTER 64 years of community support, the Coffs Harbour Lions Club, as one of the oldest service clubs in Australia has closed.

Unfortunately, due to a lack of members and new recruits the service club that was founded in 1953 is no longer, with Coffs Harbour unable to sustain two lions clubs.

"Gone are the huge number of hours devoted to the community,” Lions District 201N1 spokeswoman Robin Parker explained.

"Gone is the support for so many local groups, clubs and individuals.

"Over the last 17 years, approximately $200,000 has gone into supporting the community, raised from various fundraising events.

So what can be done now?

Ms Parker said there is the possibility of the club rechartering in the future given community interest and support and the collective will to give something back to the community.

Over the years, Lion Club donations have gone to many worthy causes, some of which include drug awareness, autism, Coffs Harbour Community Pre-School, Orara Valley Hall Trust, Mentors for Men, Haven Care Home, Lions Deaf Camp, Kids with Diabetes and Marine Rescue.

"In the meantime, it's a huge thank you to those members who have held the club together over the past months,” Ms Parker said.