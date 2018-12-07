Pride in Park Beach project

GROUND was broken in 2016 at the Seashells Park Beach site and the finished result is a benchmark for apartment living on the Coffs Coast.

"The complex has created new benchmarks for the Park Beach precinct, including record prices for penthouse, three-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartments,” Nolan Partners Estate Agents' Scott Nolan said.

Local builder FM Glenn Constructions undertook the task of constructing the development.

The success of the building can be attributed to the outstanding design and workmanship carried out by the numerous local trades engaged by FM Glenn.

We feel the developer, Bachrach Naumburger Group, has a valuable asset in the builder, not only due to the level of quality and craftsmanship their staff and contractors produce but also their persistence to engage local trades, ensuring employment growth within the local community.

Seashells covers a range of Architectural Window Systems products, including Elevate 702 Series Sliding Doors, Elevate 466 Series Awning Windows, Elevate 400 and 406 Series Fixed Framing and the Breezway "Innoscreen” Louvre Window.

Seashells is a development our business is proud to be associated with and we thank both the Bachrach Naumburger Group and FM Glenn Constructions for allowing us to take part in this prestigious development.