Price set to drop on compact prestige SUV

PRICES for the new BMW X1 LCI will start from $44,500 plus on-roads when models arrive from October.

That’s a saving of $1400 on the outgoing model.

According to BMW, changes include the kidney grille that now comes as a single-piece and sits on top of the redesigned front apron and standard LED headlights are now hexagonal in shape.

Adaptive LED headlights including anti-dazzle matrix high-beam function are available as a part of the Driver Assistant Package.

The combination of new body coloured inlays, larger exhaust diameter (90mm) and full LED rear L-shaped lis designed to “augment the sporting stance”.

The updated BMW X1 will arrive from October.

Included in the lights package is a Welcome greeting whereby the ‘X1’ logo is projected onto the ground, creating an exclusive and inviting scenario. This is standard on sDrive20i and sDrive25i models. For sDrive18i and sDrive18d, lights package is available as a part of the Convenience Package option.

“Since its debut in 2009, the BMW X1 has been one of our highest selling X models and continues to fuel the success of the BMW X range in Australia,” said CEO of BMW Group Australia, Vikram Pawah.

“The popular SAV continues to deliver great value and I’m sure the impressive redesign will resonate with our customers,” he said.

BMW X1 LCI range pricing, plus on-roads

sDrive18i 103kW/2230Nm $44,500

sDrive18d 110kW/330Nm $49,900

sDrive20i 141kW/280Nm $48,500

xDrive25i 170kW/350Nm $62,900