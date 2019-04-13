Price formula for Warriors' victory

CHARGING: Solomone Kata takes the ball up for the Warriors during a match earlier this season.

CHARGING: Solomone Kata takes the ball up for the Warriors during a match earlier this season. STEVE CHRISTO

FORMER Warriors captain and Queensland Origin legend Steve Price believes patience will be the key if the Rabbitohs are to be toppled on the Sunshine Coast.

Price, who played 91 games for the New Zealand Warriors and finished his career there, said while it would be a tough battle for the Warriors to topple South Sydney, he believed Manly had provided an interesting blueprint for how it could be done.

Rabbitohs had the upper hand for much of the game last week but Manly held on to have scores locked 12-12 at full-time and landed a match-winning field goal in the 83rd minute to inflict on the Bunnies their first loss of the season.

He believed if the Warriors could bear the brunt of a strong Rabbitohs outfit then they'd be well on the road to an upset.

"Particularly against Souths, Manly showed last week that you need to hang in,” Price said.

"I think if teams can hang in there and be within 4-6 points with a few minutes to go, anything can happen as we saw with the Wests Tigers and Penrith the week before.

"I think it's a bit of trend this year and if they (Warriors) can hang in there, anything can happen at the end of the game and I'm sure that's what the Warriors will be hoping to get.

"(They'll want) to be in the game for 80 minutes and have that opportunity to get the game at the end.”

He also said the Warriors would need to be vigilant with their ball discipline.

"It's really going to depend on errors, penalties and field position. I think that's going to be the key which makes the game hard,” he said.

"They (Warriors) made a lot of errors against the Gold Coast last week and against teams like Souths if you do that it'll be a tough arvo.”

Despite their errors, Price, who lives in Kawana, said the Warriors would have been boosted by defeating the winless Titans following two tough losses.

"When you go through a bit of a rough trot it's always good just to get the wind behind your name and get that confidence back again,” he said.

"There would've been plenty of things they've taken out of last week's game that were positive and things they want to work on as well.

Price said it would be a highly entertaining match to witness and was proud to see the Coast land their first-ever NRL fixture.

"It's awesome,” he said.

"From my perspective as well it's great to sort of see that regional areas and non-usual cities are getting NRL games.

"It's great for the locals and people not too far away from here. I'm sure they'll be coming from everywhere to the game.

"Both teams have so much strike (power) and it'll be awesome to go to. It's sold out so it will be a great atmosphere too and hopefully the boys will put on a great show.”