Pressure relief in Budget for North Coast housing market

A North Coast accountant has taken an analytical look at the 2017 Federal Budget.

ROBERT Caldwell, senior partner of accountancy firm Crowe Horwath has waded through the 2017 Federal Budget papers to highlight the potential benefits to small business owners, investors and local residents.

Mr Caldwell his broken down his key Federal Budget findings across small business, housing affordability and health care.

Small businesses

"Small businesses in our region benefit thanks to the extension of the $20,000 instant asset write-off by 12 months to June 30, 2018 for businesses with an aggregated annual turnover of less than $10million, a move designed to fuel spending on revenue-generating assets,” Mr Caldwell said.

"A tightening on overseas worker visas will have the largest impact on several industries operating in the Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast including agriculture where there is a heavy reliance on imported skills. Small businesses are now expected to make an upfront payment of $1,200 per visa per year for each employee on a Temporary Skill Shortage visa and make a one-off payment of $3,000 for each employee being sponsored for either a permanent Employer Nomination Scheme visa or a permanent Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme visa."

Housing affordability

"As a means of addressing housing affordability issues, the budget includes a provision allowing aged persons to cash-in on their home, downsize and not lose all or some of their pension benefits.

"A person aged 65 or over can contribute up to $300,000 from the proceeds of the sale of their home as a non-concessional contribution into superannuation, from July 1, 2018.

"These initiatives are expected to relieve some pressure on the housing market, particularly in Coffs Harbour.

"Investors will receive additional support with the Capital Gains Tax discount being increased from 50% to 60% for Australian residents investing in qualifying affordable housing."

Healthcare Spending

"Fully funding the NDIS was a key goal of the federal government and this has been achieved thanks to the increase in the Medicare levy from 2.0% to 2.5% of taxable income from 1 July 2019. Further increases in broad healthcare spending will likely offset the increased levy for most to produce a net benefit all around."