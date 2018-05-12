Pressure on to lift efforts

LOOKING UP: Action from the clash between the Coffs Breakers against Grafton Tigers earlier in the season. Both teams are trying to stay in touch with the competition leaders.

The early season 'finding their feet' period is over.

Each team has played every other team once and this week's round is about what each team needs.

Sawtell/Toormina sit at the top the ladder with three wins from as many matches.

Spirits are high, but they did escape a bullet against Grafton last week, leaving it until the last quarter to hit the front.

The Saints need to get back to stringing four quarter performances together if they want to keep their winning streak going when they host Port Macquarie this afternoon.

After two wins in a row the Magpies currently have momentum going for them and need to keep this going if they want to instill a sense of belief within the playing group.

Coffs Breakers find themselves in the unexpected position of having won just one match but lost two.

They need to get back on track to ensure they maintain contact with the ladder leaders.

The Breakers have too much quality across the park to be down for long but will want to ensure they turn things around quickly.

Grafton looked to have turned a corner last round nearly upsetting the Sawtell when they led at the last break.

The Tigers need to put in another good performance to prove to themselves that last week wasn't a fluke.

Poor kicking at goal was a problem for the Breakers last week and it's an aspect that coach Kevin Wilson will be sure to have worked on at training through the week.

Port Macquarie's women recorded their first win of the season last week and will be looking to atone for their opening round loss to Sawtell.

The Saints have been the form team of the competition to date but are coming off the bye and will need to click back into gear quickly.

AFL NORTH COAST

Coffs Breakers v Grafton

Sawtell/Toormina v Port Macquarie