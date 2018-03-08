Pressing for progress for their community

COMMUNITY-minded Gumbaynggirr elder Aunty Bea Ballangarry has this morning been named the 2018 Coffs Coast Woman of the Year.

The respected Aboriginal elder was announced as a worthy winner and described as an inspirational mentor to women of all ages in Coffs Harbour.

At this morning's International Women's Day function, it was said Aunty Bea's community work is in the spirit of the day's 2018 theme of #Press for Progress.

Aunty Bea is a founder of the community initiative, WOW Women Of the World, Coffs Harbour and as a leader is incredibly generous with sharing and passing on her knowledge to future elders.

She received a plaque, certificate and cash prize of $1000 towards her work with women and girls.

The award was jointly sponsored by Coffs Harbour City Council and the C.ex Group.

This year there was also a runner-up to the big award, won by Kyla Holley who established the Australian Centre for Eating Disorders (ACFED).

The centre aims to improve the education and support of people with eating disorders and obesity, many of whom are women and girls.

The runner-up prize was sponsored by One Agency Coffs Harbour.

The other three finalists were Ellen Slater, Debbie Leaney and Meena Johnson.

International Women's Day in Coffs Harbour is celebrated each year as a joint initiative of Zonta Coffs Harbour Inc., BPW Coffs Harbour and Coffs Coast BWN.

This year, the breakfast attracted 330 attendees, including senior students from our local high schools.

The Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs, and Pat Funnell Award winners addressed the audience.

The keynote speaker was Augusta Supple who spoke of her journey from Coffs Harbour to performance on the international stage, and how the performing arts are contributing to the push back against sexual exploitation of women.

BPW Coffs Harbour thanked ANZ Bank, Coffs Harbour, for its generous sponsorship of the guest speaker.

For on the day check the IWD Coffs Coast Woman of the Year Award 2018 facebook page or Instagram/iwdcoffscoast.