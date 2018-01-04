Press reset on relationships for a loving 2018

LOVE LIGHT: Togetherness should be the first New Year resolution for couples mindful of their relationship.

MAYBE a romantic, moonlit stroll down Sawtell main beach will do the trick.

Or date night at the Jetty carnival where you eat fairy floss and share a ride in the dodgem cars.

Whatever you choose, relationship expert Melissa Ferrari says the simple things in life are the best to keep love alive in 2018 and so much better than making New Year resolutions to lose weight or give up bad habits.

"Relationships we have with our nearest and dearest have a huge impact on our well-being and sense of happiness,” Melissa said.

"Yet so often we just trundle along with the same old problems and issues without taking the time to reflect on how you can actually improve them.

"New Year is the perfect opportunity to give some thought to improving the quality of your relationship with your partner.”

Melissa says a date night tops the list of ways to hit refresh on your relationship.

"When January rolls around we are often keen to get back to our routines to have the chance for a breather from Christmas.

"Setting a date night where it's just you and your partner gives the relationship the opportunity to regroup.

"New Year is an opportunity to discuss openly any ongoing issues you may be facing as a couple, from money to kids, to holiday planning.

"Plan a special night in where you can cook a meal together or go for a walk at the park or by the beach.

"Whether it's cycling, sailing, walking or dancing, whatever takes your fancy, choose to do something together.

"It can be a great reminder as to why you with each other in the first place and by connecting with your partner, you are literally putting fuel in the tank of your relationship, to keep you running along together smoothly.”