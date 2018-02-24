Press for Progress on International Women's Day

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day on March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It started originally as a day of action for women's equality more than a century ago in 1911 in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Today action and celebrations occur all over the world.

Each year, there is a special theme for the day and this year it's #Press for Progress.

This is in response to the World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Gender Gap Report findings that gender parity is over 200 years away.

With global activism for women's equality fuelled by movements like #MeToo, #TimesUp and more - there is a strong global momentum striving for gender parity.

There's a strong call-to-action to press f and progress gender parity.

We are all called upon to #PressforProgress; to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.

Collective action and shared responsibility for driving gender parity is what makes International Women's Day successful.

Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once explained: "The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organisation but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

In Coffs Harbour, International Women's Day has been celebrated for over 20 years under the guiding hand of the Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour Inc.

Over the past five years, they have combined with BPW (Business & Professional Women) Coffs Harbour and the Business Women's Network (Coffs Coast BWN) to run a strong and united event for the Coffs Coast Community to celebrate the achievement of women to date and ponder on what needs to be done for the future.

On the day there is the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from the guest speaker and from the Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs (school students in Year 12).

As well the announcement of the 2018 IWD Coffs Coast Woman of the Year will be made.

From year to year the event has grown in popularity and status.

To be a part of this interesting and important event at C.ex Coffs, tickets can be purchased at stickytickets.com.au/62781. But don't leave it too late as it sells out quickly.