Menu
Login
SOMBRE SITE: Bellingen's War Memorial has undergone a restoration project in time for Anzac Day 2018.
SOMBRE SITE: Bellingen's War Memorial has undergone a restoration project in time for Anzac Day 2018. Bellingen Shire Council
News

Preservation for future generations

Greg White
by
25th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

THOSE attending Anzac Day commemorations at the cenotaph in Bellingen may notice a revitalisation has taken place.

In 2016 Bellingen Shire Council was awarded $27,000 by the Department of Liquor and Gaming's War Memorials Community Grant Program to improve the Bellingen War Memorial and create a suitable and dignified space.

Works completed include cleaning the cenotaph, repainting the granite block work and inscriptions, replacing the damaged concrete bollards and chains, adding lights, providing power, replacing the flagpole and installing interpretive signage.

The signage incorporates a photo of the Junior Red Cross attending Anzac Day ceremonies during the early 1940s and the narrative captures the memorial's heritage enabling visitors and residents to understand its history and importance.

Bellingen Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said the end result is a beautiful new space that provides an accessible, safe and contemplative place to sit.

"This project demonstrates Bellingen's ongoing commitment to honouring ex-service men and women and reminds us of the sacrifices made by many in our community,” he said.

"I would like to thank the many people who were involved in the revitalisation project, especially Rick Maunder and Susan Lumsdaine of the Bellinger River RSL Sub Branch for their enormous contribution and guidance.”

anzac day 2018 bellingen shire council bellingen war memorial bellinger river rsl sub branch department of liquor and gaming's war memorials co mayor dominic king rick maunder susan lumsdaine
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Gallery: Coffs Harbour Anzac Day service

    Gallery: Coffs Harbour Anzac Day service

    News HUNDREDS of locals and visitors gathered in the CBD as the Anzac parade filled the streets and finished at the Coffs Harbour Cenotaph.

    • 25th Apr 2018 11:50 AM
    Bellingen Anzac March

    Bellingen Anzac March

    Photos Bellingen Anzac Day march.

    • 25th Apr 2018 11:06 AM
    Coffs Harbour Dawn Service

    Coffs Harbour Dawn Service

    Video Scenes from this morning's Coffs Harbour Anzac Day Dawn Service.

    • 25th Apr 2018 11:04 AM
    Russell asks where were the dignitaries at the Dawn Service?

    Russell asks where were the dignitaries at the Dawn Service?

    News Russell Crowe calls out Coffs Harbour dignitaries after dawn service

    Local Partners