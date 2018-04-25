Preservation for future generations

THOSE attending Anzac Day commemorations at the cenotaph in Bellingen may notice a revitalisation has taken place.

In 2016 Bellingen Shire Council was awarded $27,000 by the Department of Liquor and Gaming's War Memorials Community Grant Program to improve the Bellingen War Memorial and create a suitable and dignified space.

Works completed include cleaning the cenotaph, repainting the granite block work and inscriptions, replacing the damaged concrete bollards and chains, adding lights, providing power, replacing the flagpole and installing interpretive signage.

The signage incorporates a photo of the Junior Red Cross attending Anzac Day ceremonies during the early 1940s and the narrative captures the memorial's heritage enabling visitors and residents to understand its history and importance.

Bellingen Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said the end result is a beautiful new space that provides an accessible, safe and contemplative place to sit.

"This project demonstrates Bellingen's ongoing commitment to honouring ex-service men and women and reminds us of the sacrifices made by many in our community,” he said.

"I would like to thank the many people who were involved in the revitalisation project, especially Rick Maunder and Susan Lumsdaine of the Bellinger River RSL Sub Branch for their enormous contribution and guidance.”