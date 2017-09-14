Prepare for the worst

GET READY: Head to Curryfest to meet your local Rural Fire Brigade.

AFTER a prolonged dry spell, the chances of a fire burning out of control is higher than ever, so would you know what to do to protect yourself and your home?

Head to Curryfest next weekend and visit the Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade crew, take the pledge to prepare your home for a bushfire and learn valuable information.

The crew will educate members of the public to be prepared for fires, help them create a fire survival plan and educate them about fire risks in the area.

"The whole idea about the Get Ready Week is essentially to talk to people, educate them on how to prepare for a fire and what to do if a fire approaches,” Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade captain Jeff Luke said.

"People up here think because we're relatively green, it doesn't burn. It burns.

"We are relatively lucky with the urban interface being the way it is. There's not much bushland within the town, it's more the ruralproperties outside oftown.”

This weekend is the Rural Fire Service's Get Ready Weekend, an open day for the public to come down, meet their local team and be educated.

Rather than holding it this weekend, the Woolgoolga crew will hold it on Saturday, September 23, at Curryfest.

"Doing it in a public place like Curryfest, you've got the trucks, you've got us and all the information too,” Jeff said.

"It gives us a better opportunity to mix and mingle with people.

"Last year CurryFest was really, really busy for us. Wehad 250 people come through, 130 bushfire plans, talked to people, handed out bits and pieces and had the kids climbing over the trucks.”

Key preparations include trimming overhanging trees, moving lawns, removing flammable materials from around the home, clearing gutters and enduring youhave hoses that can cover the perimeter of your home.

The Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade will be located out the front of the ambulance station, opposite the old IGA.