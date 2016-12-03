Prepare and know your bushfire survival plan: RFS

Rural Fire Service NSW has asked that locals be prepared in case fire threatens their home.

AS high temperatures and dry conditions continue, fires have become a real danger on the Coffs Coast.

Only this week a fire near Thora destroyed 90ha in a blaze that took several days to control.

RFS Mid North Coast Superintendent Sean McArdle said: "We really need some good heavy rain on the Mid North Coast".

Supt McArdle said the fires lighting up around the Coffs Coast is an indication of how dry it is and urges people to be vigilant.

"There's a couple of small fires around the area ... a couple which sparked up with the lightning," he said.

The public has been asked to report suspicious fires to police for the safety of everyone who could be affected, as complacency is the RFS Mid North Coast's biggest worry.

"We really need people to enact a bushfire plan," Supt McArdle said.

To prepare for a bushfire situation, there are four simple steps to guide families and individuals.

The steps involve discussing what to do if a bushfire threatens your home, whether it is leaving early or staying.

The second is to prepare your home and get ready for bushfire season by making your home safer through trimming, mowing and removing flammable material around the house.

The next step is to know the bushfire alert levels either on the NSW RFS website, on the radio or in the Fires Near Me app.

Knowing the levels is important when deciding which action to take when a fire threatens.

The final step is to keep all bushfire information numbers, websites and the smart phone App handy, to be able to receive the latest information on conditions in your area.

Having a Bush Fire Survival Plan is important in preparing to avoid disaster.

For more information about bush fire survival plans, visit goo.gl/Tkl7ER