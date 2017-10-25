Preparations well under way for rally

INSPECTION: Rally Australian Senior Executive Officer and Clerk of Course Wayne Kenny on site.

INSPECTION: Rally Australian Senior Executive Officer and Clerk of Course Wayne Kenny on site. Rachel Vercoe

EXPECT to see major changes to the jetty area as Rally Australia kicks into action and prepares to transform it into the Super Special Stage.

Now in its sixth year on the Coffs Coast, Rally Australia is in the construction stage of the Australian WRC feature stage with exciting changes to benefit spectators and drivers.

"We've spent a lot of time trying to produce a very exciting, compact area that spectators can easily access and see the cars for as long as possible,” Wayne Kenny, Rally Australia senior executive officer and clerk of course said.

Mr Kenny said the course will be similar to last year's with the addition of a round- about which cars will hit at different angles before heading up to a jump along Gallows Beach carpark and repeating the lap before completing the course.

"The whole course will take approximately 1.43 minutes.

"The advantage of this year is the spectators will see the cars for longer because they're doing the loop twice.

Stages from the Friday event in the Taylors Arm area have been removed and are now north of Coffs Harbour to reduce the footprint of the event.

"This also makes it easier for everyone in travelling and time when getting different areas.

"We've had consultations with everybody and approvals from council. We've talked to the fishing club and everybody else, we're trying to make everyone happy.”

Access to South Wall will be restricted to pedestrians in the week leading up to the event.

The Coffs Harbour boat ramp will be closed from 6am on Tuesday, November 14 until noon on Tuesday, November 21.

Enjoy free entertainment all day Friday and Saturday including nights at the Rally service park with fireworks, kids activities, a Red Bull Bar and performance by Lisa

Hunt.