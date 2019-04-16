Premiers on the move as they keep rivals scoreless

TRY TIME: Coffs Harbour Comets second rower Brad Collinson dives over for a try against the Sawtell Panthers on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Going into the game riding a wave of emotion, the Coffs Harbour Comets delivered for fans who braved the trying conditions at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday afternoon.

Playing in honour of those from the Comets community who had passed away in recent months, the home side produced an inspired defensive effort on their own goal line for a 26-0 win over the Sawtell Panthers.

The Comets scored two late tries before half-time to go to the sheds 14-0 up at the break, before they knuckled down in the second half as the rain set in.

Despite some sloppy ball control at stages in the miserable conditions, Comets co-coach Vaughn Dawes was happy to walk away with the two points.

"I'm stoked, it was a really good performance from the boys,” Dawes said.

"We had a couple of injuries in the first half which threw out our interchanges but the boys dug in for each other and it was a great win.

"I wouldn't have been surprised if we lost our first two games this year because of the disrupted pre-season, so to be 2-0 at the Easter break is fantastic.”

The victory places the Comets second on the Group 2 ladder.

In other games the Grafton Ghosts joined the Comets at the top of the table after defeating the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies.

Playing away at The Graveyard, the Ghosts weren't intimidated as they scored three tries in the opening 20 minutes on their way to a 38-10 victory. Meanwhile the Macksville Sea Eagles picked up their first win of the year, beating the South Grafton Rebels in a tight battle 22-20.

GROUP 2 LADDER

1. Grafton (4 pts)

2. Coffs Harbour (4 pts)

3. South Grafton (2 pts)

4. Sawtell (2 pts)

5. Macksville (2 pts)

6. Orara Valley (2 pts)

7. Woolgoolga (0 pts)

8. Bellingen Valley (0 pts)