Premier’s claim over Katter legal letter

by Domanii Cameron
16th Apr 2019 3:59 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk claims she hasn't seen Robbie Katter's legal letter asking her to apologise amid their ongoing standoff because she's only just arrived back from a trade mission.

The pair's lawyers have been exchanging letters in recent weeks after public comments Mr Katter made about KAP's ongoing staffing saga.

When asked this afternoon whether she was going to apologise, the Premier said she'd only just arrived back from her 11-day trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the UK.

"I haven't seen the letter," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk last year pulled KAP's additional funding that they'd been allocated during the hung parliament because the Queensland trio refused to denounce former Senator Fraser Anning's controversial "final solution" speech.

Ms Palaszczuk's lawyers had asked Mr Katter to apologise.

However the Traeger MP's lawyers last week wrote to the Premier again, asking her to apologise.

She had until 4pm today.

