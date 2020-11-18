Delay non-essential travel to South Australia - that's the advice from the NSW government amid Adelaide's growing COVID outbreak.

The health advice for SA travel has changed with more cases expected to be announced today.

"If you don't have to go there in the next few days delay your travel," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

"The borders are completely open. But if it's not essential travel, think about whether you want to run the next few days."

"Please continue you're essential travel, if you have essential commitments you need to make that's fine, but if you do have the option of delaying t for a few days … you should," she said.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW health authorities are "confident" SA has the virus under control but more cases will emerge today.

NSW has recorded 11 consecutive days of zero community transmission, with no new local cases announced on Wednesday.

But seven infections were diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was noticeably losing her voice while addressing the media on Wednesday morning before confessing she was one of the 17,000 people who got tested on Tuesday.

"I was negative," the Premer confirmed.

Originally published as Premier's advice to NSW: 'Delay SA travel'