Premier to face music over coronavirus crisis

by SHANNON DEERY
11th Aug 2020 8:33 AM
Daniel Andrews is due to appear before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday to answer questions over his government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Victoria's trouble-plagued hotel quarantine inquiry is tipped be a key focus of the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee (PAEC) hearing.

Jennifer Coate, who is running an inquiry into the bungled quarantine program, last week gave the all clear for the Premier and other ministers to answer questions over the program, saying there was no risk of prejudice to her inquiry.

Serious failings of the program are believed to have caused Victoria's deadly second wave.

Mr Andrews, who is expected to be the first witness called, appeared at the hearing in May when the state's number of coronavirus cases was about a sixth of the current total.

At that time 18 Victorians had died, compared with 228 so far.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and his deputy, Allen Cheng are also listed to appear before the committee today.

Other senior public servants will also be called before the committee.

PAEC is made up of five Labor MPs, three Coalition MPs, a Green and a Liberal Democrat.

Opposition leader Michael O'Brien said the hearing's focus should be on looking for answers rather than scoring political points.

"We simply want the answers, we want the truth on behalf of Victorians," he said.

"We are the only state that is subject to stage four, the only state under curfew, I think Victorians are entitled to answers."

Following Ms Coate's green light last week, the Herald Sun sent Mr Andrews' office a list of 17 key questionsabout hotel quarantine and his knowledge of the bungled program.

The questions, below, were not answered.

 

