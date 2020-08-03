Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Premier plays down promise of AFL grand final

Ellen Ransley
by and Jon Ralph
3rd Aug 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland is now in the box seat to host this year's ALF grand final at the Gabba.

With the AFL season now based in Queensland, and with a state of disaster declared in Victoria, a Brisbane-based grand final is looking increasingly likely.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday declared the strictest measures yet, including an 8pm curfew, until at least September 13.

The AFL has said it would make a decision on a grand final venue by this month.

Everything points to a Gabba grand final given WA border restrictions that require quarantine and Queensland's willingness to help keep the season alive.

Senior AFL industry figures were privately conceding last week there was no prospect of the MCG hosting another game this year.

Community Newsletter SignUp

But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today said Queensland would be happy to be part of a conversation around the grand final, but that it was "not appropriate" to discuss it just yet.

"I know how much the grand final means to Victorians, and I know how much Victoria is hurting. All our thoughts are with Victorians at the moment," she said.

"We are focused on the (AFL competition) … if at some stage down the track there are discussions about where to host the grand final (if Victoria can't), we're happy to be a part of those.

"But it's premature at this stage, and we will discuss at the appropriate time."

More Stories

afl brisbane lions editors picks

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are sharks targeting humans or is it mistaken identity?

        premium_icon Are sharks targeting humans or is it mistaken identity?

        Environment It is a common theory that sharks mistake humans for other prey, but now researchers are putting it to the test.

        BREAKING: Activists shut down logging in State Forest

        premium_icon BREAKING: Activists shut down logging in State Forest

        Breaking Protester tied to machines and suspended in tree during fourth action in six...

        IN COURT: 67 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 67 people facing the magistrate today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Coffs Harbour court today, Monday...

        Memorable hattrick as Storm surge to top of table

        premium_icon Memorable hattrick as Storm surge to top of table

        Soccer Three “absolute screamers” to club stalwart Jamie Kennedy caps off tough match in...