Premier, Mullaway PS needs air-conditioning

A DETERMINED school community effort is hoping to bring air-conditioning to the classrooms of Mullaway Primary School before the heat of summer hits.

Students, staff and families chipped in at a recent fundraising event as the first step to achieving the goal but more money is needed.

A community market raised $2900 to go towards the cost of the reverse-cycle air-conditioners.

"We certainly kicked our fundraiser off with a bang and successfully created community awareness of our school's air-conditioning needs,” event organiser Lauren Holmes said.

"As first-time event organisers, we certainly learnt a lot which we will put into practice in our next event.”

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian last month committed $500 million in the State Budget to install airconditioning at 1000 NSW schools over the next five years.

Over to you, Premier.