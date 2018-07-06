Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDRAISING FIRST STEP: Mullaway Primary School's fundraiser for air-conditioning.
FUNDRAISING FIRST STEP: Mullaway Primary School's fundraiser for air-conditioning. Steve Smith
News

Premier, Mullaway PS needs air-conditioning

6th Jul 2018 12:30 PM

A DETERMINED school community effort is hoping to bring air-conditioning to the classrooms of Mullaway Primary School before the heat of summer hits.

Students, staff and families chipped in at a recent fundraising event as the first step to achieving the goal but more money is needed.

A community market raised $2900 to go towards the cost of the reverse-cycle air-conditioners.

"We certainly kicked our fundraiser off with a bang and successfully created community awareness of our school's air-conditioning needs,” event organiser Lauren Holmes said.

"As first-time event organisers, we certainly learnt a lot which we will put into practice in our next event.”

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian last month committed $500 million in the State Budget to install airconditioning at 1000 NSW schools over the next five years.

Over to you, Premier.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fluctuating fuel costs hitting family wallets

    Fluctuating fuel costs hitting family wallets

    News COFFS Coast motorists need to shop around for value for money on fuel pricing to save their hip pockets and avoid added strain on the family budget.

    Dedicated workers making coast shine

    Dedicated workers making coast shine

    News Six-year project gets results for Jetty Dunecare.

    Holiday chaos as Jetstar cancels flights

    premium_icon Holiday chaos as Jetstar cancels flights

    News Weather, crew sickness and curfews to blame

    Employee threatened with meat cleaver

    Employee threatened with meat cleaver

    Crime Police are appealing to the public for assistance over armed robbery.

    Local Partners