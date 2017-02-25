Premier League's newest team faces FFA Cup challenge

HOT FAVOURITES: Coffs United is expected to progress through to the second round of the FFA Cup.

AS far as welcomes into the big league it doesn't come any more difficult for Grafton United.

The Premier League's newest team has been drawn to meet reigning premier Coffs United on the Lions' home turf in the opening round matches of the FFA Cup this weekend.

It's a daunting task for a team that is yet to even play a pre-season trial match.

"Obviously the draw doesn't favour us from the start, but we're a new team and it's a good test to begin. We'll make the most of it and hopefully take the game to Coffs United,” Grafton United president Kyle McPherson said.

The clash is part of a double header that starts at 2pm at McLean St tomorrow with Orara Valley playing in the first game in a meeting against a Maclean outfit that has supposedly picked up several new recruits from Brisbane's National Premier League competition over summer.

New Bobcats coach Scott Elphic is quietly confident of well the competition's northern most team will perform in 2017.

"With two or three of our new players this year, we're a top-four side,” Elphic said.

Tomorrow's other match will see local rivals Boambee and Sawtell play at Ayrshire Park.

Sawtell is excited about the new man at the helm Gary Phillips.

Phillips boasts a playing and coaching resume that is unmatched in this region and the Scorpions' reserve grade coach Adrian Bligh said the Premier League team will definitely improve this season.

"With the team he (Phillips) is fantastic and I think we'll see the changes from day one,” Bligh said.

"Sawtell is a new team this year, I think we'll do well.”

The Coffs Coast Tigers and Northern Storm had some tight tussles last year as they battled each other for fourth position and their clash at Polwarth Dr today promises to be worth watching.

FFA CUP

Round 1 Draw

Saturday

3pm: Coffs Coast Tigers v Northern Storm at Polwarth Dr.

4pm: Westlawn Tigers v Urunga at Barnier Park

Sunday

2pm: Orara Valley FC v Maclean at McLean St

3pm: Boambee v Sawtell at Ayrshire Park

4pm: Coffs United v Grafton United at McLean St