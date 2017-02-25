28°
Sport

Premier League's newest team faces FFA Cup challenge

25th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
HOT FAVOURITES: Coffs United is expected to progress through to the second round of the FFA Cup.
HOT FAVOURITES: Coffs United is expected to progress through to the second round of the FFA Cup. NCF Publicity

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS far as welcomes into the big league it doesn't come any more difficult for Grafton United.

The Premier League's newest team has been drawn to meet reigning premier Coffs United on the Lions' home turf in the opening round matches of the FFA Cup this weekend.

It's a daunting task for a team that is yet to even play a pre-season trial match.

"Obviously the draw doesn't favour us from the start, but we're a new team and it's a good test to begin. We'll make the most of it and hopefully take the game to Coffs United,” Grafton United president Kyle McPherson said.

The clash is part of a double header that starts at 2pm at McLean St tomorrow with Orara Valley playing in the first game in a meeting against a Maclean outfit that has supposedly picked up several new recruits from Brisbane's National Premier League competition over summer.

New Bobcats coach Scott Elphic is quietly confident of well the competition's northern most team will perform in 2017.

"With two or three of our new players this year, we're a top-four side,” Elphic said.

Tomorrow's other match will see local rivals Boambee and Sawtell play at Ayrshire Park.

Sawtell is excited about the new man at the helm Gary Phillips.

Phillips boasts a playing and coaching resume that is unmatched in this region and the Scorpions' reserve grade coach Adrian Bligh said the Premier League team will definitely improve this season.

"With the team he (Phillips) is fantastic and I think we'll see the changes from day one,” Bligh said.

"Sawtell is a new team this year, I think we'll do well.”

The Coffs Coast Tigers and Northern Storm had some tight tussles last year as they battled each other for fourth position and their clash at Polwarth Dr today promises to be worth watching.

FFA CUP

Round 1 Draw

Saturday

3pm: Coffs Coast Tigers v Northern Storm at Polwarth Dr.

4pm: Westlawn Tigers v Urunga at Barnier Park

Sunday

2pm: Orara Valley FC v Maclean at McLean St

3pm: Boambee v Sawtell at Ayrshire Park

4pm: Coffs United v Grafton United at McLean St

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  ffa cup ncf north coast football northern nsw football soccer

Premier League's newest team faces FFA Cup challenge

Premier League's newest team faces FFA Cup challenge

AS far as welcomes into the big league it doesn't come any more difficult for Grafton United.

Swain named one to watch in Coffs club champs

IN FORM: Dan Swain will be hard to beat in the Coffs Harbour Golf Club club championships.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club's club championships teeing off today

Fine line between pleasure and pain

KEY MAN: Nana Glen usually don't rely on Jay Guthrie's batting but will be when play resumes this afternoon against Dorrigo.

Nana Glen's chance of being minor premier on the line in run chase.

Two arrested for causing malicious damage in front of police

CENTRE TROUBLE: Police were called to a confrontation on Harbour Dr in Coffs Harbour's city centre on Wednesday, February 22.

Teenagers were shouting and kicked a police car

Local Partners

Coffs Hotel celebrates 80 years

She has seen good times and bad. Fire, flood and the forming of friendships are all part of the history of this distinctive brick building in the middle of town

Legends on their Hogs for charity

Rugby League legends are set to be in Coffs Harbour on Friday and Bellingen on Saturday as part of the Hogs for the Homeless tour.

Hogs for the Homeless will be in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

Stunning Beachside Lifestyle

85 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 1 $639,000

If it's beachside lifestyle you are after then this immaculate property is perfect being just a short stroll to the beautiful shores of Corindi Beach. From the...

TWO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEXES BEING SOLD IN-ONE-LINE...

22-24 Marcia St & 15 June St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Auction

15 June Street and 22-24 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour are blue chip industrial holdings over two titles with future development potential (STCA). The properties...

Emerald Beach Farm

154 Settlers Way, Emerald Beach 2456

4 2 4 $975,000

What a great location for a farm lifestyle. Close to the beach and only minutes from shopping centres. Comprising 20 hectares of near level land with creek and...

&quot;Diggers Beach Family Home&quot;

43 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 $949,000 ...

This spacious five bedroom family home is located in the relaxed neighbourhood of Diggers Beach, set amongst prestigious homes and within walking distance to...

Wow... Beautiful home with a hidden surprise...

25 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 4 $425,000

What a hidden surprise! Driving in, this property is surrounded by beautiful trees on approx. 3 acres (1.032ha) of very private land in Glenreagh. The double brick...

Feels Like Home

6 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $418,500

This immaculate 3 bedroom home, is neat as a pin. Lovingly restored its now got a few mod cons, whilst keeping true to its original heritage. A level walk to...

Amazing views - approx 1193m2...

65a Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $439,950

Sitting in the sought after family area of Vera Drive, this full brick, four bedroom home ticks all the boxes. Relax in the breeze on the huge entertaining deck...

Dream Beach Home, Ocean Views Set on 1012 m2 Block

58 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $779,000

Built for our amazing climate, with louver windows and sliding glass doors, front decks to catch the coastal breezes, with its ocean views this elevated position...

Pavilion Style Oasis

11 Safety Beach Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $525,000

The modern design of this pavilion home is distinctive in its unpretentious use of natural materials and tonal colours. Superior construction, architectural...

Great Size Home on 967m2 Block, Close to Beach

6 Wattle Place, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $419,000

Nestled Away in a quiet Cull-de-sac, high on the hill will impress the buyer that is looking for space and a decent size home and approx. 940mtrs to the beach. The...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

A taste of the country life without the hard work

HERITAGE PARK: This home on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide has everything you love about semi-rural living.

Get a taste of the country life without all the hard work

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Award win for local real estate agents

WINNERS: The Nolan Partners team accept the Regional Boutique Agency of the Year at the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards.

Local agents win sales awards

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!