Aaron Mooy’s form has been a real positive for Huddersfield. Picture: Getty
Soccer

Mooy lauded by Huddersfield manager

by PA
22nd Sep 2018 1:27 PM

HUDDERSFIELD manager David Wagner says the form of Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy gives him confidence his side can kick-start their Premier League campaign on Saturday night (midnight AEST).

The Terriers will look for their first win of the season at Leicester having taken just two points from their first five matches, but Wagner is convinced the confidence of his players hasn't been affected.

The German says one reason for that belief is that a number of key players, including Mooy, are sharper than ever,  despite the Australian rejoining the squad late for the pre-season following the World Cup.

"Aaron Mooy consistently performs at another level after the World Cup," Wagner said.

"We have, for sure, a lot of individual positives, even if we missed on points and goals."

"This is where we get our confidence from. Now we have (Jonathan Hogg) Hoggy back in our team after his suspension. These are examples of why our mood is still very good."

Despite Huddersfield's four losses and two draws, Wagner can see that his squad is improving every week.

"We know performance-wise in the last games we have been solid," he said.

"We are focused on our work and this is how it is.

"Of course for every team, points and wins help, but it is not the case that we are not confident. Our performances were good in the last games to make us not low on confidence, but we have to perform on this level consistently."

