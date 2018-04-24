Premier League cream already rising to the top

Urunga was too strong at home on the renowned Cabbage Patch ground against the Westlawn Tigers.

AT this early stage of the season it looks like this year's top three teams in the Men's Premier League will be the same as last year's.

Boambee, Coffs United and Urunga all recorded wins on the weekend to move to the top of the table.

Both Boambee and Coffs United were forced to come from behind to claim the three points.

The Bombers trailed Maclean by a goal at half time but two second half goals saw them make it three from three so far this season.

Coffs United left its winning run late.

Northern Storm held the lead until the 85th minute with a compact defence making it hard for the Lions' playmakers to make any space.

Just when an upset was on the cards Gum Mayak stepped up to be the hero for Lions scoring a brace to grab the victory.

A goal by 'Tony' Fung who took advantage of a loose ball in the Tigers' 18-yard box midway through the second half was enough for Grafton United to squeeze past the Coffs Coast Tigers.