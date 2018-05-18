Premier gives answer on unpaid subbies

THE plight of 23 sub-contractors who remain unpaid after completing work on the Pacific Highway upgrade have had their plight mentioned in state parliament.

In Question Time, Leader of the Opposition Luke Foley asked Premier Gladys Berejiklian about the plight of the contractors who remained unpaid for their work on the Wave 5 section of the highway.

"Why has the government allowed 23 subcontractors to be left unpaid to the tune of $7.3m," he asked to the howls of government members.

The Premier responded that she understood that both the RMS and the government valued the contribution of non-government operators in helping delivery of infrastructure.

After responding to a point of order from the Leader of the Opposition, the Premier spoke on behalf of road minister Melinda Pavey.

"Through advice from her (Minister Pavey)...she is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and will consider what else can be done, and of course we've also established a working group with relevant NSW agencies to consider options to strengthen contract and project management processes in road projects such as this one," she said.