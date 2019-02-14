Premier promises funds for local stadium

SOME big guns were in town again today to make more multi-million dollar pre-election funding promises.

Today, Premier Gladys Berejiklian came to Woolgoolga to announce an $8 million contribution from the State Government for a new Northern Multi-Purpose Community Centre to the north of the town on the western side of Solitary Islands Way.

She was joined by Nationals' candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

A special committee with representatives from several community groups from Lions to the Red Cross has been working on the plan for almost 10 years so the timing of the announcement was met with scepticism by some.

"There's a lot of things this government could have been doing while in power but we've seen nothing. Now they're on the verge of losing power they're dropping cash around like fairy dust," said June Smith.

"It's a disgrace with all that money going to stadiums in Sydney and all the while we haven't heard from them."

Local Alastair Milroy has been a driving force behind the committee and points out there is a real lack of facilities for indoor sport, cultural events and youth activities between Moonee and Red Rock.

Coffs Harbour City Councillors and Woolgoolga locals John Arkan and Tegan Swan were also there to welcome the announcement. Cr Arkan says council has already contributed approximately $700,000 to get the site shovel ready.

Mr Singh said stage one of the development will include two multi-sports courts and a meeting space which could be combined to create a larger function space.

Once complete the centre will include three indoor sports courts, a cafe, mutli-purpose rooms, commercial kitchen and administration centre.

Ms Berejiklian said the investment in the new centre was only possible owing to the strong economic management of the Liberals and Nationals Government.

"Congratulations to Gurmesh Singh and Andrew Fraser for their advocacy on this project and I look forward to delivering it in Government," Ms Berejiklian said.

PROPER PROCESS: Labor candiate for Coffs Harbour Tony Judge says today's announcement was a desperate act similar to last week's boat ramp funding promise. TREVOR VEALE

Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga resident Tony Judge said today's announcement was similar to the $10 million promise made last week by Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro for an upgrade to the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp.

"These projects could have been completed by now but they've been sitting on their hands for the past eight years. They've known there was a need but instead they've chosen to spend billions knocking down stadiums in Sydney.

"The process needs to be done properly - it's all a desperate act," he said.