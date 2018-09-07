Backflip on DV leave for thugs

Perpetrators will no longer be able to take paid leave from work to seek legal advice or attend court.

Perpetrators will no longer be able to take paid leave from work to seek legal advice or attend court.

THUGS have been stripped of taxpayer-funded "domestic violence leave" to seek legal advice or attend court, after intervention by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday.

The Premier has told Queensland's Public Service Commission to tighten its rules for DV leave, so that perpetrators can use it only to attend recognised counselling programs.

DV offenders will now have to use up all their sick leave or holidays before they can access paid DV leave.

"The Premier has directed that any perpetrator wanting to access this leave must first have exhausted all other leave,'' a state government spokesman said yesterday.

"Approval can only then be given if the person is attending recognised programs … supported by experts dealing with victims of DFV.

"It does not include preparing for court cases.

"We want one thing: for men to stop hurting their wives, partners and children.''

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, September 4, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

The Premier's backflip came after The Courier-Mail revealed on Monday that perpetrators, as well as victims, are eligible for at least 10 days a year in paid Domestic and Family Violence (DFV) leave, on top of sick leave and holidays in Queensland's public service.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington yesterday vowed to axe the paid DV leave for "thugs'' under an LNP government. "This leave is for victims of domestic violence, not violent thugs,'' she said.

"This leave was introduced to allow victims to go to court, attend counselling or move home because of domestic violence," Ms Frecklington said.

"No one in their right mind would think that giving domestic violence perpetrators 10 days of taxpayer funded leave is a good idea.''

Ms Frecklington said the Not Now, Not Ever report on domestic violence by former Governor-General Quentin Bryce had not recommended paid leave for perpetrators.